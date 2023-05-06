police line

One person is dead after a shooting on Dogwood Circle in Clinton around 2:15am in Saturday morning.

Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies responded and discovered a female deceased with a gunshot wound.

The subject turned himself in shortly after, according to the LCSO. Telly Tomarkens Jones, 38, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bailey Williamson identified the victim as 34-year-old Travet Simpson.   