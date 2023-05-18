An individual suffered a gunshot wound on Wednesday after a property owner shot them for allegedly trespassing on their property and attempting to steal equipment.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 28000 area of Highway 221 in Enoree in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an individual with a gunshot wound.
Preliminary investigation indicated that the property owner located an individual trespassing on his property, with the intent to steal equipment. The property owner confronted the trespasser and felt threatened by their actions, resulting in the individual being shot.
The individual is being treated in the hospital. This is an ongoing and active investigation.
