Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a warrant roundup over the course of 12 hours this week, resulting in 31 arrests.
Warrants included those from Family Court, Magistrates Office, and General Sessions. Forty-three warrants in total were served and four were recalled by the issuing court.
"This was a great effort from a very dedicated team working together," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "We are thankful for a safe conclusion to this operation."
The individuals listed below were taken into custody:
• Georgette Anderson - family court bench warrant
• Jacob Byrd - family court bench warrant
• Alfred Beck - MBW, fire/regulation of fires on certain land chapter violation-first offense
• Barry Davis - MBW, DUI less than .10, first offense; driving without a license; driving under suspension and pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drugs upon highway
• Matthew Edge - assault and battery, second degree
• Robert Gray - family court bench warrant
• Christina Green - domestic violence, first degree
• William Haupfear - DUI less than .10, first offense
• Gary Henry - use of 911 number unlawfully
• Henry Higgins - domestic violence, second degree
• Roger Knight - family court bench warrant
• Belinda Leake - use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
• Jacob Lyons - nuisance ordinance
• Andrew McGowan - Driving under suspension
• Alphonso McMorris - DUI less than .10, first offense; driving under suspension
• Kendall McDowell - Failure to stop for a blue light, Poss of narc. in schedule I(B), (C), LSD & Schedule II-second offense; driving under suspension; use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
• Brenda Oswalt - filing a false police report of a misdemeanor
• Marques Prevost - Unlawful carrying of a pistol
• James Roth - Poss of other controlled sub in schedule I to V, first offense
• Jermaine Suber - DUI less than .10, first offense
• Ronald Smith - Unauthorized soliciting for ride, employment, etc on highway; public disorderly conduct
• Carol Salinas - Obstructing justice
• Stanley Smith - Driving without a license, first offense
• James Storey - family court bench warrant x 2, breach of peace non-aggravated in nature
• Sammie Thompson - DUI less than .10, second offense
• Linda Thompson - Poss of narc. in schedule I(B), (C), LSD & Schedule II-first offense
• Rashad Wallace - family court bench warrant
• Jasmine Young - Driving under suspension
• Roderick Young - Manuf., poss of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, WITD-second offense; failure to stop for a blue light
• Ellis White - Driving under suspension
• Gene Watson - Breach of peace aggravated in nature; malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.