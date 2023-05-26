Laurens County’s fastest-growing area is being planned for with the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission board’s approval of an $8 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The money is part of the funding for a $14 million upgrading of the water tank and distribution lines at the commission’s Metric Road site. The new water tank there will be 191 ft - similar to a new tank proposed behind the Laurens County Hospital. Initial action on the loan was taken by the board May 23; it is a 40-year loan at a 3% interest rate.
On May 3, LCWSC received a letter of condition from USDA, the first step in the loan process. This will be a major water expansion for the commission’s Fountain Inn - Gray Court - Owings service area where many subdivisions have sprouted or are in the works. The area is growing so fast that Laurens County adopted a new subdivision ordinance to address concerns of people already living there.
“This puts us in a position to serve growth,” LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Field told the board.
A key to the project is pumping water from the commission’s Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant to an area the commission now serves by buying water from the Greenville Water System.
The Lake Greenwood plant coming on-line has allowed LCWSC to virtually eliminate its water purchases for re-sale from Laurens CPW and the City of Clinton. The Lake Greenwood plant generates 56% of the water that LCWSC sells, generating 1.8 million gallons per day - it is a system that keeps growing: 413 new water taps in FY 23, 26 this past April alone (along with 129 new sewer taps, LCWSC is now billing more than 1,000 sewer customers).
Field said the commission should budget for 500 new water taps a year for the next few years, because of residential growth in Laurens County (budgeting in the past has been for 160 new water taps each year).
To get Lake Greenwood water to Metric Road, the commission pumps it up Hwy 221 to Stagecoach Road and on to the Raider Road tank - this new project makes it possible to move the water from Raider Road, behind Laurens District High School, to Metric Road, with a substantial upgrade in the pipe-width for water transmission. Important to fire service, there will be 14 fire hydrants on this water line.
This is a $14 million project, with the commission borrowing $8 million; the rest of the money comes from grants and a property tax assessed by Laurens County to residences and businesses in the LCWSC service area. There is no tax increase associated with this project, Field said.
In its Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant update, the board was told that the Clinton Rotary Club recently toured the plant, and a tour is upcoming by the Saluda River Basin Council, a SC Department of Natural Resources group involving interested parties from above Greenville and below Lake Murray - this group conducts its regular meetings at a central location, The Ridge recreation center in Laurens.
Also, the commission is planning for a public unveiling of its newest water tank, a replacement for the tank in Hickory Tavern. The old tank will be “dropped” also at a future date, although the two events likely will not happen at the same time (because of safety).
