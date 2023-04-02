Showing their board that they might need a bigger training space, the staff of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission last week went a little past the office-opening time of 9 a.m. for their annual Employee Recognition Breakfast.
Years of service awards were presented, new employees were introduced, and accomplishments - notably water certifications earned - were celebrated. There were life milestones like births, and high school graduations and college scholarships shared with the extended work-family.
“It’s good to see the younger faces,” said Board Chairman Ted Davenport, who has been associated with the commission for more than 20 years. “We hope you stay with us for 20 years, (even) 50 years. You represent what we are.”
Davenport said the public sees the folks in the bills-paying drive-through and the line-workers on the roads, but there are many others behind the scenes. “You are the commission,” he said. “We represent a valuable service in the community; thank you again for all you do.”
Even with the individual recognitions of the morning, LCWSC’s employees were informed of a group honor. The commission recently was named the United Way of Laurens County’s highest percent of employees participating in the community-funding campaign.
The board conducted its monthly meeting following the breakfast prepared by commission staff. LCWSC General Manager Jeff Field informed the members of their colleague John McMurray’s resignation from the board.
There are just over 2 years left on McMurray’s term, ending June 30, 2025. Laurens County Council Member Diane Anderson has nominated Lumus Byrd to fill the seat, pending County Council recommendation to the Governor who makes the appointment.
A Resolution of Commendation for McMurray expressed appreciation for his service, 2009-2023, including membership on the Budget Committee.
In the operations report, Field said the commission has for the first time topped 1,000 customers billed for sewer service. This is due primarily to sewer-served subdivisions coming on-line in the Gray Court - Owings - Fountain Inn area. LCWSC derives most of its income from water sales, billing 16,289 customers (up from 15,691 at this time last year).
The commission has 18,000 metered accounts (some inactive).
The customer base is growing - in February, 54 new water taps and 16 new sewer taps were installed; for FY2023 so far that’s 343 water taps added and an additional 96 sewer taps.
