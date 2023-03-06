The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission is making plans to expand its wastewater service to Clinton when the city develops property deeded to it by the State from Whitten Center.
About 200 acres of the 700 acres at the Whitten Center campus, declared surplus by the State, is across I-26 at the Hwy 72 interchange and that will become Clinton’s newest industrial park. Once that happens, wastewater from industries there will have to have a way to flow to the LCWSC Bush River Treatment Plant, between Joanna and the Newberry County line. Getting it there is part of the LCWSC Proposed 0-5 Year Sewer Projects unveiled to the utility’s board at its February meeting.
The $4.5 million project, proposed to be funded by a General Obligation Bond, is described this way, “Clinton Area Sewer Improvements (Hwy 72 and I-26 Area) Upgrade to Sand Creek lift station to increase service to Clinton Corporate Industrial Park, Upgrade Millers Fork lift station and rehab/replace approximately 50% of force main to gain excess capacity to accommodate growth in there City od Clinton. If funds are available, evaluate ways to connect Clinton sewer infrastructure to LCWSC to gain capacity and efficiency.”
LCWSC earns most its revenue from water sales, but it is seeking to increase its sewer customers, especially through new subdivisions coming on-line in Northern Laurens County.
The City of Clinton operates sewer, water, garbage, and electrical services for its customers and uses the revenue to supplement the General Fund’s reliance on property taxes and grants.
The connection between the two - Clinton’s sewer connection and LCWSC transfer to the wastewater treatment plan - is on Hwy 72-56 Bypass-Springdale Drive and Hwy 76 at Renfro.
The City of Clinton has not yet unveiled plans for its proposed industrial park, or how to pay for it.
Clinton used to be one of three main water suppliers to LCWSC but that is not the case anymore for Clinton and Laurens CPW - now, most of LCWSC’s water for sale is generated by the utility’s Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant. Greenville Water supplies some for Northern Laurens County.
A large amount of LCWSC’s long-range planning involves that fast-growing area of Laurens County. Subdivisions have come up for approval so quickly that Northern area resident pushed back, and for a time, Laurens County imposed a moratorium on new plans of more than 10 homes. That now has expired and the county operates under a revised subdivision ordinance.
Sewer in Northern Laurens County is a major portion of LCWSC long-range planning. These are two more items on the Proposed 0-5 Year Sewer Projects list:
“New 120 GPM (gallons per minute) lift station and 4” force main to serve main street in Gray Court (Phase I). Phase II will provide sewer on Hwy 101. $1.7M Budget (SCIP Grant, Gray Court Reserve Funds).”
“Connexial 15,400 ft of 24” gravity sewer to provide sewer capacity for Connexial Industrial Park (on I-385); combined with ReWa’s 36” gravity sewer will serve 9,000 homes. Project was on the fast track until County Council revised subdivision ordinance. Now is 5-7 years out. $8.7M Budget.”
ReWa is the sewer company that serves portions of Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson and Laurens counties.
Meanwhile, LCWSC is continuing its impressive rate of growth - 289 new water taps and 80 new sewer taps so far in FY23. There were 49 new water taps in January alone, and most new sewer taps are in subdivisions around Fountain Inn, the LCWSC board was told at its February meeting.
Also part of the utility’s projects is work at the Bethany Tank, enhancing the water supply at Hwy 418, in “the dark corner” of Laurens County - it is a $1,161,500 Million project. The utility also is bringing on-line a new water tank at Hickory Tavern, a $2.36 Million project - $1.8 Million from the Capital Projects Sales Tax and $512,000 from LCWSC. Once all CPST projects are done and if there is money leftover - if tax revenues come in higher than expected over the 8-year life of the tax - LCWSC could be able to apply to re-imbursement. The new Hickory Tavern tank is expected to be connected to the LCWSC water system in May-June. The LCWSC board was told another project, ISO Parkway sewer in Gray Court, a $4M project, is expected for completion in March, 2024.
