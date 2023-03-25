Olivia Malone participated on the color guard team for the Laurens District 55 High School Raider Band all four years of high school and on the winter guard team for two years, graduating this past May. Since graduation, she has been a member of the Furman University color guard, through her enrollment at Greenville Technical College.
With this band membership, she recently had the opportunity to travel to Ireland for 10 days, performing in the annual Dublin Saint Patrick's Day parade for the Furman Paladins on Friday, March 17.
Stephanie Malone, Olivia's mother, says that the Furman band was originally invited to perform in Ireland for the Dublin Saint Patrick's Day parade in 2020, but it was delayed until 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.
Fortunately for Malone, this timing meant that she was able to attend as a part of the band.
Malone performed in front of hundreds of thousands of people at the parade, which is the largest crowd she has ever performed for. She also used this experience to travel outside of the United States for the first time, accompanied by her Furman University band family as well as her father.
"This has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Malone says. "I am so proud and grateful."
The Malone family still attends competitions for the LDHS Raider Band and was able to tell Thomas Gilmore, guard director, of this opportunity, in which he expressed great excitement for Malone.
While the band was in Ireland, they not only rehearsed and prepared for their St. Patrick's Day performance, but they were able to go sight-seeing and create many lasting memories with their band family.
"I knew a lot of people from the band (when I went on this trip), and I got to eat with them, talk with them, shop with them and take pictures with them at all of the castles (and other landmarks)," Malone says.
This experience has been one that Malone and other members of the Furman band will never forget, performing in a national parade and exploring a new country with each other.
