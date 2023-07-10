Laurens District 55 High School has announced several important updates with regard to the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
Schedule pick up will take place for all students July 20 in Commons between 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM. All grade levels can pick up schedules from 8am-4pm; however, only seniors will be able to purchase a parking tag from 8am-10am.
Students will pick up schedules in the front lobby and then proceed to stations in Commons including but not limited to parking tags, chromebooks/laptops, fee payments (cash only), and material return. Textbooks will be issued after the start of school.
Each student must return their laptop/chromebook from last school year, pay applicable fees (cash only), or set up a payment plan before they receive a copy of their schedule during these times.
If students are unable to attend their designated pick up time, they can visit the front office beginning Monday, July 24 through Monday, July 31 from 8:00am-4:00pm. If students have issues or questions regarding your schedule, please contact your guidance counselor via phone or email prior to the start of school.
The first day of school for students is Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Open House will be held on Thursday, July 27 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Parking Tag Information:
Parking tags are $20 - cash only. A valid driver’s license and vehicle(s) registration are required. The Student Parking Policy is available in the Student Handbook located on the school website (www.ldhsraiders.org). Underclassmen will not be able to purchase a parking tag until their designated time window on July 20.
- Seniors Only - July 20: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM - Priority Parking Tag Purchases
- Seniors/Juniors - July 20: 10:00 PM - 12:00 PM - Parking Tag Purchases
- Seniors/Juniors/Sophomores - Parking tag purchases available first come, first served
