Laurens District 55 High School cheerleading will host a fundraising car wash on Saturday, June 17 from 10am-2pm at Gregory’s Car Wash, located at 1220 North Harper St. in Laurens.
Exterior wash will be $15 for cars and $20 for SUVs and trucks. Add a hot dog plate with any car wash for an additional $5. Hot Dog plates without a car wash are $8 and include one hot dog with chili, chips and a soda/bottled water.
Proceeds go directly to the cheerleading program. Donations are also accepted via Venmo @Erin-Owings-1.
