Hiring differently-abled young people to give them a first experience at work and adults to give them the independence and sense of pride that work bestows was the theme of Tuesday morning’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month event at Laurens District High School.
Special needs students were the recognized guests of government and community leaders who expressed their admiration for their academic work and offered encouragement for them to enter the world of work.
“This annual observance in October is a time to recognize the resilience and talents of people with disabilities,” said the event’s presider, Amanda Munyan, President and CEO of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce.
The event featured the proclamations of Laurens County and the Municipalities of Laurens County celebrating the partnerships that put differently-abled people to work in businesses, governments, and non-profits. “It’s a great opportunity for all of us to come together to see many opportunities we have in Laurens County for our students,” said LDHS Principal Lewis Compton in his welcome. “We appreciate our partnerships in the community and with both school districts.”
Laurens County Council Member Shirley Clark presented the county council’s proclamation, adopted and signed Monday evening. It says, in part, “Laurens County residents with disabilities have the same aspirations to competitively work and contribute to their communities as everyone else; business and community leaders have called for a diverse and capable workforce to further advance the economy of Laurens County; the support and cooperation of all people are needed to reduce the attitudinal and physical barriers that hinder full acceptance of people with disabilities and their rightful place in employment; Employment First, that employment in the general workforce is the first and preferred outcome in the provision of publicly funded services for all working age citizens with disabilities regardless of level of disability is implemented in all areas of service provision and delivery for people with disabilities; National Disability Employment Awareness Month recognizes individuals with disabilities are capable, contributing members of society worthy of full access and inclusion in Laurens County’s workforce.”
Carolyn Beasley Shortt, District Transition Coordinator, LCSD 55, provided the Words of Intention, saying, “we want everyone to know this is a very, very awesome and purposeful occasion; October becomes a celebration and an observation. Take a look around you at some of our students and certainly our teachers. We play an important role in supporting people with disabilities. Wherever we have children with disabilities and special needs, they need to be employed, to go to college, to go to the military, any of those. We are paying tribute to those men and women who have special needs. We tell everyone what they’re all about — that is our mission.”
District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas correlated the event’s message to the district’s 2023 theme, “Elevate your impact for every child, every chance, every day.”
She stressed the “importance of ensuring that people with disabilities have employment and full community involvement — we appreciate our students, teachers, administration, and community partners.”
Former county administrator and former chairman of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce board, who has worked with the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, Ernie Segars said many businesses and non-profits hire people with disabilities. He told the assembled group that he is in a unique position as a close family member has a disability.
Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn said to the students, “One of the things I want to make sure we shine a light on is how proud we are of you. This is really all about you. If you don’t hear anything else today, hear that we are proud of you. We want you to be able to achieve your full potential.”
Wanda Phillip, councilor for the Town of Gray Court, read the proclamation that recognizes September and October as Disabilities Awareness Month and Disability Employment Awareness Month, respectively. It says more than 500,000 South Carolina residents and families are affected by life-long disabilities, and they are deserving of employment, opportunities, and inclusion. The proclamation provides a special recognition of caregivers for their dedication to theseindividuals.
Proclamations also came from Barbara Smith, mayor of Waterloo, Randy Randall, mayor of Clinton, and David Coleman, mayor pro tem of Cross Hill.
For closing remarks, Byron Smith, Business Development Specialist, SC Vocational Rehabilitation Department, said the event highlights “how people with and without disabilities come together to form partnership for people with life-long disabilities.”
The event program provided 19 acknowledgements for agencies of education and government, and media in spreading a message of inclusion and work opportunity. The message-spreading continues throughout this month and next, as The National Disability Employment Awareness Luncheon for Laurens County will be Oct. 17 at The Ridge recreation complex in Laurens.
