The Laurens County District 55 High School robotics team, FRC Team 4451 Robotz Garage, recently placed 7th among 75 teams in the Galileo Division at FIRST World Championships.
The team has recently welcomed competitors from Fountain Inn High School on board and invited them to the competition as well.
Adult mentors from Laurens District 55 High School are Michelle Gibbs, Jamie Childress and Neal Wilhite. Rod Sheffield is the adult mentor for Fountain Inn High School. Those who are industry-based mentors include David Allred, Marty James and Jeremy Gibbs.
Those competing on the team include Isaac Adams, Lewis Arias, Jayce Bak, Brayden Brown, Kaleb Callahan, Thomas Crain, Jeremy Donnelly, Elsa Franca, Kaleb Geaey, Mason Gibbs, Cole Gibbs, Sarah Godfrey, Devin Hill, Josh Jenkins, Joseph Leggett, Nicolas LePere, Cullen Martin, Willem Nordhus, Vanessa Pankiwicz, Ethan Patterson, Evan Seay, Ean Senerchia, Owen Sharp, Noah Smith, Michael Strait, Patrick Wilhite and Janiya Williams.
On the weekend of Apr. 20, 29 of these students and adult mentors for the team traveled to Houston, Texas to compete among the top 600 teams in the world, chosen from 4,000 active teams internationally.
Before the team was able to compete on a worldwide level, they had to start with their district level. The Robotz Garage first competed in Anderson, South Carolina, Hartsville, South Carolina and Emerson, Georgia before they were elected to compete in the FIRST World Championships.
In order to be invited to this international competition, the team must win a district, be within the top 17 teams of your area or win a specific award that qualifies them.
Once the team was invited, they immediately started to prepare by brainstorming and designing a robot that would be able to complete each aspect of the game in their division. The game is usually released on the first Saturday in January each year to give each teams the ability to prepare.
"The team brainstorm(ed), design(ed), prototype(d), cad(ed), machine(d) and strategize(d) the robot to compete in the game," Michelle Gibbs explained.
There are three sections of the game that the robot must complete in order to score points and win: auto, tele-opp and in-game.
The first section of the game, auto, requires the robot to be preprogrammed and know enough about the game to operate on its own. The second section, tele-opp, allows the programmer and operator to drive the robot through the game.
The third and final section, in-game, requires the robot to be parked in the community or balanced on a charge station. Each of these sections is scored on a point-based system, with the more advanced moves scoring higher.
After competing in these three categories, the FRC Team 4451 Robotz Garage was able to come out victorious, placing 7th among 75.
"To see our students compete on an international level is exciting," Gibbs said. "But the most rewarding part is to see our students help and assist other teams when they are in need even during competition. It is a great way to showcase our Laurens community."
