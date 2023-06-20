Dear Laurens 55 Class of 2023,
As you prepare to embark on the next chapter of your life, I want to take a moment to congratulate each one of you on this incredible accomplishment. Graduating high school is no small feat, and you should be proud of all that you have achieved. I also want to express my gratitude to the teachers, staff, and families who have supported you throughout your academic journey. Your hard work and dedication have helped to make this moment possible.
As you go out into the world, I encourage you to remember the lessons you have learned during your time in Laurens County School District 55. Take the skills and knowledge you have gained, and use them to make a positive impact and a positive difference in the world. Remember to be kind, work hard, help others, and dream big. In the face of uncertainty and adversity, let your determination and optimism guide you. And above all, never forget the power of community and the support of those who believe in you.
No matter where your path may lead, know that you have the support and admiration of everyone here in our school district. We believe in you, and we know that you will go on to accomplish amazing things.
Congratulations again, Class of 2023!
Sincerely,
Ameca C. Thomas, Ph.D.
Superintendent
