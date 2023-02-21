The Lakelands YMCA in Laurens will offer line dancing classes in March.
Jackie Hoagland has over 30 years of line dancing experience and will be leading the classes. She travels the country attending line dancing conventions and enjoys learning from instructors from all over the world.
Each session consists of four classes. All classes will be held in the Townsend Room.
Evening sessions will be held from 5:30pm-6:30pm on March 7, 14, 21 and 28. Morning sessions will be held from 11:30am-12:30pm on March 2, 9, 16 and 30.
Member rate per session is $25. Non-member rate per session is $35. Classes are taught at a high beginner/improver/low intermediate level.
Contact the YMCA at 864-984-2626 for more information or visit www.lakelandsymca.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.