Fans of Formula '45' sauce rejoice, a new Groucho's Deli will be opening in 2024 on the historic square in Laurens.
Local entrepreneurs Gary and Apryl Bailey have secured a Groucho's Deli franchise for Laurens and plan to begin renovations on the space they own in January, 2024. Gary Bailey says they are hoping to be open in June of 2024.
The new store will be located at 113 East Laurens Street, the current location of the Artist's Coop. According to Bailey, the Artist's Coop will be moving out by the end of 2023.
Gary Bailey is the owner of Love, Bailey & Associates CPAs and developer of the Bailey Building in downtown Laurens.
Harold "Groucho" Miller opened the first Groucho's Deli in Columbia, SC in 1941. Groucho’s started franchising in 2000 with its first franchise in Lexington, SC and has since grown into multiple cities across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.
According to their website, Groucho's Original Deli in Columbia, SC is still owned and operated by the Miller family today.
