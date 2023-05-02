M. S. Bailey Child Development Center is filling up quickly for 2023-2024 in preparation for the first day of school on August 1, 2023.
Prospective students are asked to stop by the school to register as soon as possible. The office is open daily between 8:00am and 4:00pm. Students must turn 4 by September 1, 2023, to be eligible to attend.
M. S. Bailey is the only accredited preschool in Laurens County. Teachers follow the South Carolina Early Childhood Standards when planning lessons and offer engaging learning opportunities through play and exploration. Students can also participate in art, music, and PE, as well as field trips and community outreach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.