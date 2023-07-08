Main Street Bake Shoppe announced on Facebook on Saturday night that they will be closing their Laurens location.
Owners cited an increase in rent as the reason for closing. They will continue to operate their location in Clinton with expanded hours.
The Facebook post is as follows:
"It comes with deep sadness that we are announcing the closing of Main Street Bake Shoppe in Laurens. This decision was made due to increased rent, the amount is just too high for the small shop to handle. We will continue to serve everyone at our Clinton location with expanded hours, Monday to Friday, 7:30-6 and Saturday 8-4. We look forward to seeing all of our Laurens family at the Clinton Bake Shoppe. Thank you so much for understanding. Hope everyone has a great day!"
