On Friday, April 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Main Street Laurens will host their 21st annual Sip and Stroll event in Downtown Laurens, sponsored by Thomas Mechanical.
The event will have 18 different wines to taste as well as 2 nonalcoholic options. Attendees will stroll through different downtown businesses and get a taste of the wine and the atmosphere of business.
Perfectly Imperfect will serve San Gregorio Las 75 Vendimias, a dry red wine from Spain.
Presbyterian College's Capitol Theatre will serve Winzer Krems Grüner Veltliner, a dry white wine from Austria.
Laurens County Museum will serve Bougrier Rose d'Anjou, a fruity, sweet rosé from France.
Designs by D will serve Rivata Moscato, a sweet white wine from Italy.
Roseland will serve Radius Merlot, a red wine from Washington.
Find Yourself will serve Armani Prosecco, a sparkling wine from Italy.
Earl Thomason Jewelers will serve Governors Bay Sauvignon Blanc, a dry white wine from New Zealand.
Keller Williams One will serve Olema Rose Cotes De Provence, a dry rosé from France.
Social Square will serve Caliveda Pinot Noir, a red wine from California.
Courthouse Coffee will serve Borrasca Rose Cava, a sparkling rosé from Spain.
Sarabeth Jordan will serve Il Duca Cardinal Sweet Red from California.
Square Roots Store will serve Mascota Cabernet Sauvignon, a dry red wine from Argentina.
Artists Coop will serve Renieri Invetro, a dry red wine from Italy.
Vault will serve Louis Bouillot Perle de Vigne Brut, a sparkling wine from France.
Th' Arbor will serve Smith Bench Chardonnay, a traditional naked Chardonnay from California.
Palmetto Brothers Dispensary will serve Oak Ridge Zinfandel, a red wine from California.
Southern Twist & Trade will serve Cara Mello Grapefruit, a sweet white wine.
Kim's Salon will serve Armani Pinot Grigio Venezie, a dry white wine from Italy.
Tickets are currently on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sip-stroll-wine-tasting-tickets-586395724397?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse. The $25 ticket will go to Main Street Laurens' mission of revitalizing downtown with business workshops, new banners, public art pieces, the new short term rental property and other projects.
Each ticket includes access to all 18 alcoholic and 2 nonalcoholic drink options as well as a souvenir cup, wristband and punchcard.
If there are tickets left after this week's registration, there will be tickets at the event's entrance for $30 each.
Johnathan Irick, executive director at Main Street Laurens, recommends coming into the sip and stroll event knowing which type of wine you would like to taste first and heading there before branching out, as there are so many options that it is likely not everyone will get to experience each wine.
The 90s Mixtape will also be performing at the event as a part of the City of Laurens and Palmetto Brothers Dispensary's Friday Night Live series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.