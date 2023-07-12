The search for a new executive director for Main Street Laurens has begun.
The Main Street Laurens board of directors released a job vacancy alert and job description on Wednesday. Former executive director Jonathan Irick accepted a new position with the Municipal Association of South Carolina, effective June 20.
Irick served in his position at Main Street Laurens for 17 years. Irick replaced Jenny Boulware at Main Street Laurens, who served as the original executive director of the organization. Boulware is currently the executive director at Main Street SC.
The board is looking for someone to collaborate with city staff and officials, partner organizations and the governing board. They want someone to represent the organization locally, regionally and nationally, while managing the Main Street Program and their annual work plan.
Salary range for the position is $48,000-$53,000, based on qualifications. Resumes and cover letters may be sent to mainstreetlaurens@gmail.com.
