Main Street Laurens, a nationally Accredited Main Street America™ program, has secured their new executive director. Craig Scharton, from Greenville, SC, will begin August 21.
With a master’s degree in Community Economic Development, Craig Scharton brings over thirty years of public and private sector experience to Laurens. From board chair and program director to small business owner and property owner, Craig understands diverse community perspectives. As Main Street Laurens’ new director, Craig will be utilizing the Main Street Approach™ to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
“We are thrilled to have Craig join the statewide network of downtown revitalization professionals. His results-based leadership is a perfect fit for Main Street Laurens. Craig’s past roles in this field of work enables him to thoughtfully help advance Main Street Laurens’ mission to promote, improve and preserve the unique character and economic vitality of Downtown Laurens,” said Jenny Boulware, Main Street SC Manager and State Coordinator.
Barton Holmes, Main Street Laurens’ Vice Chair said, “I am thrilled to welcome Craig Scharton as the new Executive Director of Main Street Laurens. With his proven leadership and passion for community development, I am confident that Craig will play a pivotal role in continuing to drive Laurens forward. I eagerly anticipate his collaboration, with the Main Street Board, our Downtown Merchants and Main Street Members, our valued partners, and the community as a whole, to bring fresh energy and innovative ideas to our vibrant town.”
“It is an honor to assume the responsibility for continuing the great work of Main Street Laurens. I come into the role with tremendous respect for all that Laurens has already achieved,” said Scharton. “I am a strong believer in the Main Street Approach as I’ve seen it transform thousands of downtowns and districts across America. I am excited to work with downtown businesses, property owners, partners, and the greater Laurens community.”
Scharton serves as Main Street Laurens’ fifth director since its inception in 1996.
