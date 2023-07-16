Laurens County School District 55 will host a special election on August 1 for Seat 1, Seat 3 and Seat 7 on the board of trustees. Between now and August 1, GoLaurens.com will feature each of the 11 candidates that will be on the ballot.
Adam Brock, a candidate for Seat 3 on the Laurens County School District 55's board of trustees, has lived in Laurens County for the past 16 years. He currently works as an engineering lab technician for ZF Transmissions in Gray Court.
Although he did not attend District 55 schools, his wife is a graduate of Laurens District High School, and he has three children currently in 5th, 9th and 10th grades in the district.
Brock will be on the ballot for Seat 3 with Adam Brown, Heather Elders and Angela Wells.
GoLaurens.com spoke with Brock and asked him questions about District 55 and his candidacy:
Q: Why did you decide to run for the District 55 School Board?
A: "Well, there's been a lot of drama going on with the school board and stuff. I'm a pretty level headed person, and I think I might can help out"
Q: What is your impression of the current state of the District 55 School Board?
A: "With people leaving, it's a mess... I have kids in the school, so I see the things that the school board is doing... I see a lot of stuff that goes on in the school; a lot of the stuff they do is good, but there's some things that I don't agree with."
Q: What will you do to improve the District 55 School Board?
A: "I will show up to the meetings and be proactive as far as keeping order in the meetings, keeping a level head, and being open to suggestions from the board and Dr. Thomas. I want to try to help make sure that everything runs smoothly. But the main thing is keeping our kids first. Whatever we can do to help out the kids..."
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing District 55 Schools?
A: "One of the challenges is keeping teachers on. I know of several teachers that have left in the past few years, and we've got some good teachers and some that are fairly new... We need to find a way to try to keep our teachers and keep everything rolling."
Q: Why should voters vote for you on August 1?
A: "Because I'm a good ole' country boy, and I feel like I can help make everything run smoothly. I'm a conservative; I don't just want to go out and blow taxpayers' money, but I want to be able to try to help out and be able to help out and do the best I can do."
Q: Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
A: "I'm a downhome country boy. We live on a farm in Waterloo; we raise animals. We have three kids in the district, and my wife is a graduate of Laurens High School. I want to keep our kids first, help improve our education system."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.