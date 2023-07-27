Laurens County School District 55 will host a special election on August 1 for Seat 1, Seat 3 and Seat 7 on the board of trustees. Between now and August 1, GoLaurens.com will feature each of the 11 candidates that will be on the ballot.
Adam Brown, a candidate for Seat 3 on the Laurens County School District 55's board of trustees has lived in Laurens County his entire life. He attended Laurens County School District 55 schools for every grade K-12, and he currently has a 7th grader in the district as well.
Brown is self-employed and does septic work.
Adam Brown will be on the ballot for Seat 3 with Adam Brock, Heather Elders and Angela Wells.
GoLaurens.com spoke with Brown and asked him questions about District 55 and his candidacy:
Q: Why did you decide to run for the District 55 School Board?
A: "Because of the shape that the school board is in now. I thought I could help (make a difference). We've had so many quit, and I feel like someone needs to step up and try to help.
Q: What is your impression of the current state of the District 55 School Board?
A: "It's embarrassing. The way the meetings I have watched online (go and) the way the people are acting is embarrassing to the whole community."
Q: What will you do to improve the District 55 School Board?
A: "I will try to get everybody to come together and agree (for) the benefit for the kids and the teachers instead of just arguing amongst themselves.
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing District 55 Schools?
A: "It's a number of things. We need to get a school board that can all work together, primarily."
Q: Why should voters vote for you on August 1?
A: "If they want somebody to stand with the kids and the teachers and be behind them, I'm not going to back down (from) any oppositions or anything like that. We're gonna hit it head on and all come together and figure out how to get through it.
Q: Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
A: "I've went all through District 55 all my life, graduated from Laurens High."
