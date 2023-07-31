Laurens County School District 55 will host a special election on August 1 for Seat 1, Seat 3 and Seat 7 on the board of trustees. Between now and August 1, GoLaurens.com will feature each of the 11 candidates that will be on the ballot.
Kelvin Byrd, a candidate for Seat 1 on the Laurens County School District 55's board of trustees, has lived in Laurens County for his entire life: 52 years. Byrd currently holds the position of Academic Dean of the School of Advanced Manufacturing and Transportation Technology at Greenville Technical College.
Byrd attended District 55 for his K-12 education. He currently has a daughter in college who he says did not attend District 55 schools because his wife was a teacher in another district, making it more convenient for their family for his daughter to attend in that district.
Byrd will be on the ballot for Seat 1 with James Lang, Tabitha Keitt and Jerome Parson.
GoLaurens.com spoke with Byrd and asked him questions about District 55 and his candidacy:
Q: Why did you decide to run for the District 55 School Board?
A: "I felt it was a great opportunity to be able to give back to the community, not only supporting the school, but the students, teachers and faculty. I also feel like I have a lot of experience centered around education that I can bring to the table to help the school district out. I have been in education for over 25 years and am very familiar with the educational system, curriculum, the needs for resources and facilities for faculty and staff along with students. I have a very strong background in that, and I felt that with my experience and military background, I can bring these attributes to the Laurens County School Board to help those schools to continue to improve and do bigger and greater things."
Q: What is your impression of the current state of the District 55 School Board?
A: "At this point, I think our administrative leaders are doing a great job... We need to fill those seats so that we can have a complete board again, so we can continue to move forward and do great things in Laurens County. I think Laurens County is headed in the right direction, and there are some things we need to get prepared for coming down the road with the current administration that we have in place. I think we have some ones that have a lot of experience, passion, a great vision for Laurens County as a whole, so I think we are headed in the right direction, and we are doing some great things at this point."
Q: What will you do to improve the District 55 School Board?
A: "I think focusing in on a lot of issues happening across the country in a lot of school districts. As far as improvements, you really need to be sitting at the table and being able to hear a lot of the concerns that are going on and issues that may be going on in the district in order to say what kind of improvements you will make. We always have to make sure that students have a safe environment, deal with bullying, (cyberbullying) and some of the budget cuts that schools are facing across the country. Those are things that I see on the outside, but in order to face other issues, you really have to see what issues are actually going on before you can speak on those things."
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing District 55 Schools?
A: "Like every other school in the whole country, getting ready and prepared for the growth that is about to take place and is taking place in the Upstate. All of the school districts (in the Upstate of South Carolina) really have to be focused on making sure we are preparing students to go into the workforce and be good citizens, to be able to give back to the community they are going to be living in. This is a challenge that all schools and all school districts are facing in the public school system K-12 as well as on a collegiate level. We are all faced with the challenge of preparing students to go into the workforce and meet industry needs."
Q: Why should voters vote for you on August 1?
A: "I feel like I am the best candidate. I bring a lot of experience to the table as it relates to education. I understand education and what schools are facing each and every day, internally and externally. I have experience in understanding the day to day operations of what a school goes through; I understand assessment, curriculum, the importance of making sure that our teachers and staff have all of the resources they need to be prepared to support our students. I also understand the concerns that parents may have as it pertains to their child's safety and education, making sure that their students are on the right track and guided on their pathway and taking the right classes they need to be successful. I understand those needs from everybody who's sitting at the table each and every day when looking at how schools operate each day from the top to the bottom, all the way down to the budget and what the school is able to do and allowed to do each and every day. I think it is important that I bring that to the table and can be a candidate that can not just be able to serve our school system but the community. Voters should vote for me for that main reason and because I have a passion for students and faculty and staff, making sure that they are happy and working in a safe working environment each and every day."
Q: Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
A: "I am running my campaign on... '4 Basic Principles of Servant Leadership for Your Candidacy.'"
"1. Professionalism: I have built my career on the premise of exhibiting astute professional integrity at all levels and among all individuals, maintaining a positive reputation - both professionally and personally, - sharing strong collaborative relationships among other professionals and community leaders and its local constituents. Given the opportunity to serve on the Laurens District 55 School Board, I would expect and commit to serve with professionalism in a mature, transparent and respectful manner among the other members, constituents and all affiliated with this school district and the Laurens community."
"2. Passion: I am an individual that is solely committed to people, places and things that I am passionate about. I was born and raised in Laurens County; therefore, I have strong passion for this community and the residents living here. I am a successful product and graduate of Laurens District 55. Because of the quality educators and mentors of District 55 that poured into me, taught me, listened to me, believed in me and my abilities; because of their passion to cultivate successful products of society, I am the man and professional I am today, as a result.Ever since high school graduation and throughout all of my professional endeavors and career, I now share that same enthusiasm and passion with my students and educators I oversee on a collegiate level. This community and school district deserves someone to have the same passion when building a more promising future for its students, educators, school and district leaders, parents and our community as a whole."
"3. Passion: The colors 'green and gold' serves a greater purpose for me, it represents the pride that I had while wearing it, be that wearing my cap, gown and cords on graduation; playing on various athletic teams; cheering in the stands or at pep rallies; excelling academically and socially or even returning for class reunions to share with my classmates and reminisce on the good old days. Pride for this school district and the schools in this district means more than words can say. I am who I am today, because I took pride in District 55 and the lessons I learned and the love that was shown for me while I was in school and beyond."
"4. Promise: District 55 was once a place of great pride, passion for a quality education, hopeful optimism and promise to produce quality students and future leaders and promising products of society. Somewhere along the way, those principles have fallen short. Given the opportunity to serve in steward leadership as a school board member, it would be a major priority for me to help initiate that mindset again; one of great promise that the entire board could serve with complete integrity, respect and professionalism. That we could agree to disagree in a respectful manner on certain topics but never lose focus of the promise of cultivating a promising future for every student in our district. We would serve with a spirit and principle of complete inclusion for all, despite their gender, race, ethnicity, sexual preference, religious beliefs or their social economic status. The promise of complete inclusion to be their authentic selves and the promise of them being a successful reflection of District 55."
