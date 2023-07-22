Laurens County School District 55 will host a special election on August 1 for Seat 1, Seat 3 and Seat 7 on the board of trustees. Between now and August 1, GoLaurens.com will feature each of the 11 candidates that will be on the ballot.
Heather Elders, a candidate for Seat 3 on the Laurens County School District 55's board of trustees, has lived in Laurens County for nearly 12 years. She currently works as a surgery coordinator at Clemson Eye and has for six years.
She did not attend District 55, but her husband did as well as the five children of whom she is a parent/guardian. The children are going into 3K, 4th grade, 6th grade, 7th grade and 8th grade.
Elders will be on the ballot for Seat 3 with Angela Wells, Adam Brown and Adam Brock.
GoLaurens.com spoke with Elders and asked her questions about District 55 and her candidacy:
Q: Why did you decide to run for the District 55 School Board?
A: "After much consideration and prayer, I believe the Lord laid it on my heart that I can make a difference. I want the students of District 55 to have the best education that there is. I want to stand up for what is right for all children, especially for the child who just needs that one person to believe in them. I want District 55 to be the best there is, where everyone strives to teach and learn here."
Q: What is your impression of the current state of the District 55 School Board?
A: "Well, I would say that it's a little bit chaotic. I believe that there has been a lack of respect and cooperation from all members of the board. The community of District 55 has lost faith in the school board. It's time to put differences aside and get back to doing what they were elected to do. Board members have to remember why they are on the board as well as who they are here for."
Q: What will you do to improve the District 55 School Board?
A: "If elected, I will maintain respect for each and every member of the board, Dr. Thomas, the administration, staff and community members of District 55. I will bring a teamwork mindset, so we can maintain a positive focus on the matter at hand.
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing District 55 Schools?
A: "I think there are many challenges that face our schools today. I believe that District 55 is facing challenges in student achievement, teacher shortages and retention, political agendas, lack of resources for kids with special needs and disciplinary issues."
Q: Why should voters vote for you on August 1?
A: "I'm dependable, hardworking and reliable. As a parent and guardian that has five children within the district, I want to ensure that they as well as all students of District 55 have the best education. I can relate to parents with children that are doing well as well as children who struggle. I am a parent of a special needs child that has firsthand knowledge of what parents have to go through on a daily basis as well as the lack of resources there are for children with special needs. I want to be a positive voice for all students of District 55. I want to be that encouraging voice for teachers, staff and administration. With your vote and help, we can make District 55 a place where all students and families are welcome now and into the future.
Q: Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
A: "As a parent, I have your child's best interest at heart. I would never agree to do something that I didn't want for my own children. Laurens is our home, and I've lived here going on 12 years. My husband grew up here, and District 55 will be a part of our future for years to come. We have two girls of our own as well as three nieces we are raising. They range in age from 3 to 13. I want to be a positive influence for my children as well as yours. For anyone that would like to speak with me, my email is listed on my campaign Facebook page, 'Heather Elders for School Board District 55 Seat 3.'"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.