Laurens County School District 55 will host a special election on August 1 for Seat 1, Seat 3 and Seat 7 on the board of trustees. Between now and August 1, GoLaurens.com will feature each of the 11 candidates that will be on the ballot.
Shenese Gilmore, a candidate for Seat 7 on the Laurens County School District 55's board of trustees, was born and raised in Laurens County, graduating from Laurens District High School and then relocating for college.
She obtained a bachelor's degree from South Carolina State University in marketing, with a minor in business administration. She went on to earn a master's degree from Colorado Technical University in Project Management.
She moved back to Laurens County in 2011 with her son and his children and is currently working at her family's business, Pragma Home Healthcare.
Although her son did not attend school in District 55, her four grandchildren are currently attending school in the district.
Shenese Gilmore will be on the ballot for Seat 7 with Chip Jenkins and Josie Parker.
GoLaurens.com spoke with Gilmore and asked her questions about District 55 and her candidacy:
Q: Why did you decide to run for the District 55 School Board?
A: "Laurens County is a beautiful county. It's my home. It's in my heart to help Laurens County grow and develop. In comparison (to other) districts throughout the state, in my opinion, Laurens has not progressively moved forward. Nothing has really changed. Laurens is a community of hope, determination, academic and athletic excellence. This county has proven to produce some of the most qualified, brightest, esteemed and educational professionals around. I am grateful for the lessons and knowledge that I acquired while a student over 40 years ago.
I have always been passionate about Laurens County, and I want to bring that same passion back to the school district as a dedicated board member. I am taking it personal to help our future leaders, which are the current children attending our schools. I aspire to inspire, motivate and challenge other board members to be their best.
I want to help our district achieve high honors, run more smoothly and efficiently with a spirit and zeal of inclusion for all. I want to help create an environment where every student and teacher feels validated, heard, seen and essentially supported. I want to help our school district to reflect more favorable outcomes for all involved, engaged and working collectively together for the good of the schools."
Q: What is your impression of the current state of the District 55 School Board?
A: "My impression is that there is no unity. There is no consistent support of one another. There is a lack of communication as a team in some and too many hidden agendas in others. There is a constant feuding when the focus should be on budgets, grant funded programs, curriculums, (scholarships and supporting our teachers so that they can be their best)."
Q: What will you do to improve the District 55 School Board?
A: "I can be supportive and attentive to the needs of our children, our parents and our teachers. I can bring leadership qualities that (have) insightful visions and a strong dedication to Laurens District 55."
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing District 55 Schools?
A: "Getting everyone on one accord for the better good of the county, our kids, our teachers and our parents."
Q: Why should voters vote for you on August 1?
A: "I am a trailblazer. I have no hidden agendas. If you want someone who will serve the students, educators and the community of Laurens in a professional, strategic and comprehensive manner, then your vote should be a simple decision. Please vote Shenese Gilmore for Seat 7 on or before August 1, 2023. I would wholeheartedly appreciate your support and endorsement. If you want to see a proven, progressive, transparent and ethically minded set of professional school board members whom are rallying towards educational excellence and whom are committed to re-establishing educational excellence going forward, vote for Shenese Gilmore."
Q: Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
A: "Remember, education drives the workforce. Let me be the change Laurens County needs and the voice our children deserve. Thank you for your time and attention and, most importantly, this opportunity to introduce myself.
