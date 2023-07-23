Laurens County School District 55 will host a special election on August 1 for Seat 1, Seat 3 and Seat 7 on the board of trustees. Between now and August 1, GoLaurens.com will feature each of the 11 candidates that will be on the ballot.
Chip Jenkins, a candidate for Seat 7 on the Laurens County School District 55's board of trustees, has lived in Laurens County for 23 years. He currently works as a consultant engineer.
Jenkins did not attend District 55 schools, but his five children all attended District 55, four of whom have already graduated and one who is entering into their junior year. His wife also attended District 55 schools and is now a teacher in the district.
Chip Jenkins will be on the ballot for Seat 7 with Shenese Gilmore and Josie Parker.
GoLaurens.com spoke with Jenkins and asked him questions about District 55 and his candidacy:
Q: Why did you decide to run for the District 55 School Board?
A: "Once it was official that seat 7 was open, I had a list of individuals reach out to me asking if I would be willing to serve on the board. There were enough requests that I needed to take a serious look at whether I would make a viable member. I had several conversations with my wife, who is a teacher in District 55, my youngest child, that still has two more years before graduating and friends who known me and could give me a perspective on whether I would make a viable board member. Here is where those conversations took me: When my wife and I found she was pregnant with our first child, we knew it was time to get closer to family. Now after 23 years, Laurens is my home. This community has adopted this Alabama boy as one of their own. Being a part of the school board is a great way for me to give back to this incredible community. I promise to bring to bear the skills I have learned from a 30 year career as a consulting engineer to bring a brighter future for Laurens 55."
Q: What is your impression of the current state of the District 55 School Board?
A: "This campaign has given me the opportunity to knock on lots doors. The most common reaction to me running for school board has been, the board is in a mess right now. I have tried to piece together what has caused the disruption and chaos. It is complex. I believe adding three new members, the board will be able to put the past in the rearview mirror and press on to a brighter future for not only the board but for out students, our teachers and our administration."
Q: What will you do to improve the District 55 School Board?
A: "When I have been on teams that have jumped the tracks, I found if we could find a common rally point, the team would come together. I would suggest two rally points: our students and our teachers. The school board has three responsibilities: set policy, determine educational expectations and ensure accountability. If we take these responsibilities and wrap them around these two rally points, the board will quickly get back on track."
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing District 55 Schools?
A: "If you read through the SC School Report Card, Laurens District 55 falls below average in every category. The numbers are alarming. We owe it to the students and the parents to ensure our schools are providing a quality education. These students are our future. We cannot afford to fail them. It is imperative we determine what adjustments are needed to bring those numbers back up.
The other major hurdle are our teachers. I have a deep appreciation for the commitment and effort teachers bring to the classroom. I am a son of a teacher. My wife is a teacher. I have a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law that are teachers. My late departed father-in-law, Bill Ramey, committed his life to the education of students. Every board member can agree that our teachers are a priority. We owe it to our teachers to ensure they have a great work environment and that they are rewarded for their effort. Laurens District 55 is competing with neighboring school district that offer 12-15% more than our teachers earn. We are losing to these districts. We have to figure out how to keep these teachers."
Q: Why should voters vote for you on August 1?
A: "For starters, I am not a politician. I am just a husband of a teacher in our district and a father of five children, four of which completed their K-12 education in our district and one with two more years before graduation. I love being part of this incredible community. Being on this school board will give me the chance to give back to our community.
I simply want to see our district give our teachers the opportunity to teach the subjects they were hired to teach and give our students the chance to learn. Elect me to the school board and I will work hard for our teachers, our students and you as a fellow taxpayer."
Q: Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
A: "I have never run for an office before. Being on the campaign trail has given me a new appreciation for the effort and time it takes to run, and this is for a school board position. I can only imagine what it takes for some of those big offices. What I have thoroughly enjoyed throughout my campaign is having the chance to meet you. What an incredible community we have. I have so many stories I could share that put a big smile on my face. It has been a blast to meet you. It would be an honor to represent you, and I promise to do my very best."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.