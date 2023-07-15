Laurens County School District 55 will host a special election on August 1 for Seat 1, Seat 3 and Seat 7 on the board of trustees. Between now and August 1, GoLaurens.com will feature each of the 11 candidates that will be on the ballot.
Tabitha Keitt, a candidate for Seat 1 on the Laurens County School District 55's board of trustees, was born and raised in Laurens County, living in the area for 41 years. She attended District 55 schools for her education and currently has a sixth grader in the district as well.
Currently working as a stay-at-home mom and treasurer at Bramley United Methodist Church, Keitt has decided to run for Seat 1 on the Laurens County School District 55's School Board.
Keitt will be on the ballot for Seat 1 with Kelvin L. Byrd, James Lang and Jerome D. Parson.
GoLaurens.com spoke with Keitt and asked her questions about District 55 and her candidacy:
Q: Why did you decide to run for the District 55 School Board?
A: "I just felt like I could make a difference, that I could help our children...improve our school, help teachers."
Q: What is your impression of the current state of the District 55 School Board?
A: "With the resignations that we have, it's just caused a lack of representation of different areas of our district."
Q: What will you do to improve the District 55 School Board?
A: "I am hoping that I can represent the area that Seat 1 focuses on and find the root of the problems and find the best solution for our kids, teachers and staff."
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing District 55 Schools?
A: "Right now, I think that we are...struggling trying to get teachers, and there's concerns about safety issues in the schools. I've had some parents with special needs children raise concerns in those areas. But I can't really, until I'm in office and on the board, (fully understand the issues)."
Q: Why should voters vote for you on August 1?
A: "I think I will bring something new to the table. I'm a mom that wants to improve things for my child, which will improve things for everybody else's child. I feel like I'm an open minded person...I look at problems and issues and want to see all aspects of everything that's going on before I make a decision. I think I bring something good to the table."
Q: Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
A: "I'm here to help our children and represent this area in the best way possible. I hope that we can make the changes and work together as a school board to make the decisions that are needed to better the future of these kids. They're going to be the leaders of this county, state, and maybe beyond that. I hope they can get the best education possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.