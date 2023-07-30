Laurens County School District 55 will host a special election on August 1 for Seat 1, Seat 3 and Seat 7 on the board of trustees. Between now and August 1, GoLaurens.com will feature each of the 11 candidates that will be on the ballot.
James Lang moved to Laurens County when he was 10 years old and has lived in the county for the past 29 years. Lang is self employed and is a 2002 graduate of Laurens District High School.
Lang has four children who also attended or currently attend school in the district. His oldest child graduated in December 2022. His other three children will be going into grades 12, 7 and 1.
Lang will be on the ballot for Seat 1 with Kelvin L. Byrd, Tabitha Keitt and Jerome Parson.
GoLaurens.com spoke with Lang and asked him questions about District 55 and his candidacy:
Q: Why did you decide to run for the District 55 School Board?
A: "Because I have attended Laurens schools, and, when I moved here, I could see it and my parents could see it: a huge difference in how far behind Laurens 55 was compared to the district that I came from. It has never caught up. So, over the years, it has gotten worse and worse and worse. It is so much different now than what it was when I attended in my time. So, I think we can do a whole lot better; we deserve a whole lot better and these kids deserve a whole lot better. They are the future of this community that I've called home for 29 years. Over the last several years, our rankings have dropped 14 spots in the state. Laurens 55 is near the bottom in the state rankings; we are ranked 60th out of 74 districts. South Carolina schools are in the bottom five in the country. With that being said, that tells me that Laurens District 55 is one of the worst districts in the country, and that is sad. We've got districts around us that are ranked in the top 25 and the top 15. Laurens 56 is ranked 14 spots higher than Laurens 55 in the state. There's a lot of work that needs to be done, and I've been involved over the last three years especially, when they tried to shut schools down for the 'scamdemic.' I called it a 'scamdemic' because that's what it is. Our kids fell way behind, and I don't see how we're going to catch up if we don't straighten up."
Q: What is your impression of the current state of the District 55 School Board?
A: "We've fallen 14 spots over the last three or four years in the state rankings, so that tells me that our current administration is not doing the job that needs to be done. Something has to change. We need to restructure with what we've got and make changes. Whatever is being done right now is not working and is failing our kids."
Q: What will you do to improve the District 55 School Board?
A: "I believe in working together. I think we need to bring the kids back to front and center. That's the main thing. Take personal agendas out of the equation; take politics out of the equation. Focus solely on the kids' education and not on indoctrination. And if everybody on the school board and administration had the same focus about putting the focus on the kids, then there wouldn't be a problem."
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing District 55 Schools?
A: "Well, to bring it all in a nutshell: the devil and his evil agenda. That's it in a nutshell. We've lost sight of what's going on in the world, the evil that is prevailing in this world. We've let it carry on into the school systems through curriculum, books in the library, staff implementing personal beliefs on schools... It's not just Laurens 55, this is across the country. But that's it in a nutshell: the evil agenda is the most crucial thing that's facing our kids, and we have to stand up and fight for our kids. Everybody might not believe the same way, but at the end of the day evil is evil and good is good, and we need to focus on the kids."
Q: Why should voters vote for you on August 1?
A: "Voters should vote for me on August 1 because I have, especially over the last three years, been the most involved and most informed candidate that is running. I am the one who stood up and fought for the kids in District 55 and across the state through different things that I've spearheaded. I've brought parents together and have informed them through various ways. And we've made a lot of progress together; it wasn't just me. It was me along with the community that rallied together, and we've made progress and won some battles through unmasking these kids across the state. I played a pivotal role in that and in keeping the schools open when they tried to shut them down. (I was) trying to bring focus and transparency onto the district because we didn't have any. We have more than we did, but everybody (doesn't) see it. I've given this community a three year sample of what I'm about and what I stand for, and they don't have to go off of my word on me telling them what I will do because I've already shown them what I can do."
Q: Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
A: "I have a passion for these kids and their education. I know how education was when I was in school, and I want them to have a better experience than I had because our kids are the future, and, if we don't take care of them now, we won't have a future."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.