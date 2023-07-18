Laurens County School District 55 will host a special election on August 1 for Seat 1, Seat 3 and Seat 7 on the board of trustees. Between now and August 1, GoLaurens.com will feature each of the 11 candidates that will be on the ballot.
Josie Parker, a candidate for Seat 7 on the Laurens County School District 55's board of trustees, has lived in Laurens County her entire life. She currently works as a service advisor.
She attended District 55 schools, as did her two older children. She currently has grandchildren attending school in the district as well.
Parker will be on the ballot for Seat 7 with Shenese Gilmore and Chip Jenkins.
GoLaurens.com spoke with Parker and asked her questions about District 55 and her candidacy:
Q: Why did you decide to run for the District 55 School Board?
A: "I decided to run because there are certain things that need to be addressed, like teacher retention and test scores that continue to decline. I believe that I can be a positive influence on how to work together as a team where the board, superintendent and staff are concerned."
Q: What is your impression of the current state of the District 55 School Board?
A: "Again, I have major concerns about teacher retention and declining test scores. While there are many factors that can play into that, I believe that a positive solution would be to follow a model close to District 55 or somewhere across the state with a proven track record."
Q: What will you do to improve the District 55 School Board?
A: "We need to focus on students first and bring common sense solutions to the table, which will help our students achieve academic success. I can personally bring a more team-oriented focus that will enable us to keep our focus on our students."
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing District 55 Schools?
A: "Definitely academic performance and losing focus for students."
Q: Why should voters vote for you on August 1?
A: "Because I believe in students first. I believe that we have to stand up for students first and foremost, doing what is right for them. Our teachers need support. Our teachers that are currently working hard need pay raises. Our teachers that are not performing where they should be need support as well, and that is where our focus needs to stay: working on forward progress instead of getting bogged down and not having movement in the direction we need to grow."
Q: Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
A: "As a mother and grandmother with children/grands who are either currently or previously in District 55 schools, I would like everyone to know that I genuinely have a passion for students, parents and teachers in our community. It is my desire to be a positive influence for our students, and I want them to know that I will keep the children and parents that need our support first and foremost on my agenda, along with school safety and standing against (sexually explicit) content that is arriving in the literature that our students are required to read."
