Laurens County School District 55 will host a special election on August 1 for Seat 1, Seat 3 and Seat 7 on the board of trustees. Between now and August 1, GoLaurens.com will feature each of the 11 candidates that will be on the ballot.
Jerome Parson, a candidate for Seat 1 on the Laurens County School District 55's board of trustees, has lived in Laurens County for 25 years. He is a retired train dispatcher for Norfolk Southern Railway.
He did not attend District 55 schools, but he has a grandchild who used to attend school in the district.
Parson will be on the ballot for Seat 1 with Kelvin L. Byrd, Tabitha Keitt and James Lang.
GoLaurens.com spoke with Parson and asked him questions about District 55 and his candidacy:
Q: Why did you decide to run for the District 55 School Board?
A: "Well, children are subjected to a lot of influences at school - some great, some good and some not so good. It's the not so good things that prompted me to run. And I will promise to do everything in my power to produce results. I believe my life experiences will be an asset to the board and to the community."
Q: What is your impression of the current state of the District 55 School Board?
A: "One word: Drama. As I am out talking to people, I hear everybody (saying that) something needs to be done. My question is how did we get to where we are now. I think the answer to that is the influence from the community on the board at the meetings, people being allowed to disrupt the meetings takes time away from the business of the board. I've attended several board meetings and found this to be true."
Q: What will you do to improve the District 55 School Board?
A: "To honor the duty, I will honor the duty. I will be a presence at the meetings and be a voice of reason. I will keep an open mind concerning issues that come before the board (and) decisions that are being made. Those decisions should keep students, teachers and administrators front and center when considering what is best for them. We need to consider all sides of the situation before we act. We need to figure out just what the problem is and offer solutions."
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing District 55 Schools?
A: "There's more than one. As I talk to people, I find that they are taking their kids out of public school and using homeschool resources or moving them to neighboring communities, moving them out of the county. Also, teacher retention. Teachers need to be encouraged; they need to be empowered, inspired and celebrated for the job they do. Teachers have an enormous responsibility, and we need to get rid of this hostile work environment. The main thing we need to do is look at the policies that brought these things about."
Q: Why should voters vote for you on August 1?
A: "I'll be a voice of reason on the board. I am for the children. We hear about things that are going on around the country, across the state and right here in Laurens County. Parents need to know what their children are being taught; I would like to empower the community through curriculum transparency. I would like to make parents aware that they have rights and also have responsibilities. I just pray that parents will step up and speak up when they see something going on. We need to remove improper materials in the library and in the curriculum; the wokeness and oversexualization of things as an example. I will fight to do this, but I need the help of the community, teachers and parents to accomplish this. We can't do this alone; we need the help of everybody."
Q: Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
A: "I don't have all the answers. I will need the help of the community. My door is always open. I have extensive volunteer service to my community: I have been a little league baseball coach, umpire and league president; I have been an American Red Cross instructor; I have a current Meals on Wheels route in Laurens County; I am a current volunteer Guardian ad Litem with the Laurens County Family Court System and have been doing that for 14 years, advocating for troubled children; I am a proud American (and) I am a veteran of Korea, Germany and Vietnam."
