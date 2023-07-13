Laurens County School District 55 will host a special election on August 1 for Seat 1, Seat 3 and Seat 7 on the board of trustees. Between now and August 1, GoLaurens.com will feature each of the 11 candidates that will be on the ballot.
Angela Wells, a candidate for Seat 3 on the Laurens County School District 55's board of trustees, has lived in Laurens County her entire childhood and most of her adult life, aside from moving away for college and briefly as a young adult. She attended District 55 schools for her K-12 education and put her children in school through the district as well.
Wells currently serves as a data coordinator at Self Regional, and, although her children have graduated from District 55 schools, she still wants to serve her community through serving on the school board.
Wells will be on the ballot for Seat 3 with Adam Brock, Adam Brown and Heather Hall Elders.
GoLaurens.com spoke with Wells and asked her questions about District 55 and her candidacy:
Q: Why did you decide to run for the District 55 School Board?
A: "I have a passion for young people that goes beyond that of a taught curriculum. My desire is to pour into them the wisdom and knowledge that they need to live in this ever-changing world that does not slow down enough for them to process many of the challenges that they face. The school system is in a unique position to be able to help with these transitions and challenges, and I don’t think that it is being used effectively to prepare our students for life after K-12. I would like to work with board members and the school system to change this."
Q: What is your impression of the current state of the District 55 School Board?
A: "Well, we need work. That is my impression. We need work, and I want to be someone that will be a voice of reason, that will help us to get where we need to be as a school board, so that we can produce the best students in the district."
Q: What will you do to improve the District 55 School Board?
A: "I cannot improve the school board on my own. What I can do is be a voice of reason and provide understanding and compassion. I think it is important that everyone is respected, even in differences of opinion. I believe that division begins in the heart. I come with a heart of togetherness, fairness, equality and without a hidden agenda. As a board member, I will work to make sure that the children are the top priority. Their physical and mental health and wellbeing are key to their success in school and life. (In the) US News and World Report, South Carolina currently ranks #42 in the nation in overall education. This is down from #48 in 2021. Laurens County, SC public schools have an average math proficiency score of 25% (versus the South Carolina public school average of 38%) and reading proficiency score of 33% (versus the 48% statewide average). Schools in Laurens County have an average ranking of 3/10, which is in the bottom 50% of South Carolina public schools. This needs to be addressed now, not later. I will work to make sure that we stay on task to improve these outcomes."
Q: What is the biggest challenge facing District 55 Schools?
A: "One of the challenges is effectively working together for the good of the school district and the children. Another challenge will be effectively using the budget for school improvement in the necessary capacities. We are behind many states in providing the necessary tools for student success."
Q: Why should voters vote for you on August 1?
A: "You should vote for me because I love children, and I love District 55. I want us to move from #42 to #2 if we can, and it is my goal to do everything in my power to help our school system rise."
Q: Is there anything else you would like voters to know about you?
A: "I am a 1991 graduate of LDHS and grew up in the Laurens County School District. I am a mother who has raised 3 children in the District 55 school system. I will have secured a master’s degree in public health in August of this year. I have completed an extensive curriculum to include policy and program evaluation, program planning, communication and advocacy, all of which translate into the purposes of the school board. I am confident that I can be an asset to the school board."
