The Laurens Police Department will be hosting a Motorcycle & Hot Rod Benefit Ride to support their summer camp on Sunday, June 25.
Registration begins at 8:00 AM and the ride-out time is set for 9:00 AM. The ride will begin at the Public Square in downtown Laurens and end at Caesars Head State Park.
A minimum donation is $25 per bike or per car to ride. The First 100 participants will receive a Laurens Police Dept. Challenge Coin.
For more information, contact Captain Sherfield at 864-984-2359.
