The driver of a motorcycle died after a crash on Hwy 252 near Cain Road on Sunday morning, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.
The incident occurred around 12:05am, approximately two miles north of Laurens.
The driver was operating a 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle and traveling north on Hwy 252 when they ran off the side of the road, striking a ditch and a culvert, said Ridgeway.
The driver died at the scene, according to Ridgeway. The identity of the driver has not been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.