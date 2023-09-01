Mount Pleasant Baptist Church is hosting a revival beginning Sunday, September 3 and running through Wednesday, September 6.
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church welcomes Dr. Ben Carper as their revival speaker. Dr. Carper is the radio host of The Bright Spot Hour, where his grandfather began the broadcast over 80 years ago.
The community is invited each night. Mount Pleasant Baptist Church is located at 2536 Indian Mound Road, Laurens, SC.
