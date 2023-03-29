Lander University has a new Mr. Lander: sophomore business administration major Jonathan Walker, of Mountville.
Walker, who is minoring in psychology, was sponsored by the Lander chapter of Gamma Phi Beta sorority.
During the talent portion of the pageant, held on Friday, March 24, Walker performed a cover version of “Electric Love,” by pop artist Børns, accompanying himself on the piano.
Junior business administration major Adrian Yorick, of Lake Wylie, was named first runner-up. Yorick was also named the winner of the talent competition.
This year’s people’s choice award went to Jaylen Ware, a senior psychology and exercise science major from Anderson.
Other contestants included sophomore media and communication major Killian Cook and sophomore nursing major Bryson Bruster, both of Greenville, and sophomore business administration major Christian Shasky, of Virginia Beach, Va.
Crowning Walker, a resident assistant at New Hall, was last year’s Mr. Lander, Nathan Mugande, a junior chemistry major from Harare, Zimbabwe.
Serving as emcee for this year’s event, hosted by Lander’s Panhellenic Council, was Miss Lander University, Shelley Nevins, a junior business administration major from Columbia.
