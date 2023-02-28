The School District 56 Board of Trustees received on Monday an $18.2 Million capital improvements plan that will enhance security, provide needed paving to parking lots, and bring about a District Conference Center.
Part of the board’s regular monthly meeting at the Clinton High School Auditorium, the Capital Spending Guide outlines how $18.4 Million will come into the district from 3 sources:
- $2,137,000 from the General Fund;
- $11,934,204 from the Capital Projects Fund - Annual 8% of SCAGO Bonds; and
- $4,387,625 from Federal Grants ESSR II & III.
The plan designates $1,967,207 for the District Office move from the MS Bailey Municipal Center in Uptown Clinton to a renovated and expanded former church at 100 Colony Road, near Eastside Elementary School. The building is 95 - 97% completed, board members and staff heard during a Friday tour.
The plan also includes $1.5 Million to convert the old American Legion Building near Clinton Middle School into the District Conference Center, and $175,000 for weapons detection systems and security upgrades.
The district recently posted to its Facebook page this “heads-up parents”:
“Laurens County School District 56 has purchased metal detectors for use during school and after-school activities. This is an ongoing effort to improve the safety and security at our campuses ad out students, staff, and visitors.”
The building plan does not require a referendum because the annual spending proposed does not exceed 8% of the district total property tax value. No new schools are proposed - listed but not included for funding is an Eastside Elementary School expansion of a proposed $7 Million. Clinton's largest residential neighborhood is under construction now beside Eastside Elementary School, on Vance Drive off the Springdale Drive By-pass.
Also at Monday night's monthly meeting were the Joanna Woodson Elementary School presentation, special recognitions - Art Students, SC Junior Scholars, CHS Academic Team, Wrestling, and Girls Varsity and Boys Varsity Basketball - audience participation, superintendent's report, budget/finance, instruction and operations reports, and approvals of policies: Patriotic, Flags, & Unincumbered Time during the school day for K-5 teachers and Special Education teachers (per state law).
Also, district official Eddie Marshall was recognized for a statewide award.
He is the winner of the 2023 Judy Redman Lifetime Service Award, named for a Rock Hill area administrator who made literacy her life’s work. The award is presented by the Palmetto State Literacy Association to a South Carolinian who is devoted to improving literary and reading.
A former principal of Joanna Woodson Elementary School, Marshall is a long-time enthusiastic leader in literacy for all ages, especially for school-age children. He is Director of Federal Programs and Elementary Education for District 56.
The next District 56 school board regular meeting will be March 27.
