The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site has several events planned for honoring the 243rd Anniversary of the Revolutionary War battle of Musgrove Mill.
On Saturday, August 19, from 7:00 am-9:15 am, there will be a special Ranger-led Battlefield Hike offered. This Ranger-led hike will cover the 1.5-mile battlefield trail, during which you will learn about why the battle was fought at Musgrove Mill, who participated, what occurred during the battle, and the importance of the battle to the Patriot cause.
The cost of the hike is $5.00 a person. Space is limited, so reservations are required in advance for the hike.
For more details or to register for the hike click the link: https://tinyurl.com/bdh55u7s
Later in the day, on August 19, a Commemoration will be held at the Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site Visitor Center from 10:00 am-12:00 pm. The Commemoration will be led by local chapters of the Children of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution. Light refreshments will be available after the commemoration.
Following the Commemoration from 12:15 pm-1:30 pm, there will be a Ranger Battlefield Talk on the history of the battle on the porch of the Visitor Center. This one-hour seated lecture will cover the history of why the battle occurred, the specifics of the battle itself, and the importance of the battle to the Patriot cause.
Commemoration and Ranger Battlefield Talk are free and no need to register. Please bring lawn chairs, bottled water, and prepare for the weather.
For more details click the link:
https://southcarolinaparks.com/musgrove-mill/programs-and-events#jump
For more information, contact the park at (864) 938-0100 or e-mail mgmillsp@scprt.com. www.SouthCarolinaParks.com.
