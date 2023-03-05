To encourage more families to take advantage of the healthy choices available with school breakfast, Laurens County School District 55 schools will celebrate National School Breakfast Week (NSBW) during March 6-10.
The NSBW campaign theme, “DIG IN to School Breakfast,” reminds the entire school community that healthy breakfast options available at school provide an energizing start to the day for students.
U.S. Department of Agriculture data show that more and more students are starting their day with a nutritious breakfast in their school cafeterias. The School Breakfast Program serves more than 14 million students every day.
Busy weekday mornings make it a challenge for many families to find time for a healthy breakfast. Fortunately, Laurens County School District 55 schools offer nutritious school breakfasts, complete with fruit and low-fat or fat-free milk, to ensure students are fueled for learning every school day.
Studies show that students who eat school breakfast are more likely to:
- Reach higher levels of achievement in reading and math
- Score higher on standardized tests
- Have better concentration and memory
- Be more alert
- Maintain a healthy weight
School nutrition professionals and students will be encouraged to show their enthusiasm for school breakfast from March 6-10 as the district celebrates NSBW with special menus, activities, and more. Giveaways and promotions will be provided during the week at each school. Students are encouraged to eat breakfast at no cost.
"A healthy breakfast at the start of the day is a great way to ensure students are nourished and ready to learn,” said Wanda Knight, Director of Student Nutrition Services. “National School Breakfast Week helps us educate parents and students about all the nutritious and delicious choices we offer.”
The “DIG IN to School Breakfast” campaign is made possible by the School Nutrition Association and Kellogg’s®.
Parents and students can follow the fun on Facebook.com/TrayTalk using the hashtag #NSBW23.
For more information about Laurens County School District 55 school meals, visit www.laurens55.org or www.schoolnutrition.org/SchoolMeals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.