Matt Murphy and his brother, Troy Murphy, bought the building at 203 W. Musgrove Street in Clinton about a year ago. In that time, they have redesigned the exterior of the building and converted the interior into three two-bedroom apartments: The Grove.
All three apartments at The Grove come with an individual shower and bathroom for each bedroom, all appliances (dishwasher, fridge, washer, dryer, etc.) and public parking on the street and in a local parking lot. With these amenities and its close proximity to Presbyterian College., Matt Murphy believes it will make the perfect college living space.
The rent is currently priced at $2,000 a month, which includes the public parking, appliances, water, sewer and garbage pickup. Right now, leases are one year at a time, but Matt Murphy says they are willing to negotiate with students to extend this to multiyear leases if needed.
The building is approximately 100 years old, and the brothers did much to preserve the original look of the building. Marketing the apartments as industrial-style loft, the apartments have the original concrete floors as well as exposed brick.
The first apartment will be ready within the coming week, and the other two apartments should be finished by the beginning of July. Those interested in applying to rent any of the apartments can contact the Murphys at mtmpropllc@gmail.com for an application.
The two will also host an open house this Thursday, May 25, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..
