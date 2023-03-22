The former Belk location on East Main Street in Laurens is a part of a new strategy by Belk to open outlet stores in areas with a growing population and value-driven customers.
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening ribbon cutting for the Laurens store on Saturday, April 15 at 10am. The first 200 customers will receive a Belk gift card of up to $500.
The new Belk outlet store will be open Monday-Saturday from 10am-8pm.
The first Belk outlet store opened in early February in Greeneville, TN. Belk plans to open at least five more outlets this spring including: Laurens; Richland, VA; Clarksville, TN; Douglasville, GA and Russellville, AR.
The converted stores will sell clearance items from larger Belk stores and may carry high-end brands. According to news station WJHL, the Greeneville location added brands such as Michael Kors, Free People, Lucky Brand, Calvin Klein, Jones New York and Jessica Simpson.
According to Belk, the layout of the stores will change to make room for more clothing, shoes and housewares. The outlet stores will not sell beauty products or jewelry.
All sales will be final and not eligible for return or exchange. No coupons will be offered but Belk Rewards card can be used.
