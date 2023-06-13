The director of the Laurens County Library System hopes to see people using a new Clinton Public Library by June of next year.
Renita Barksdale gave the Clinton City Council an update Monday night on the $3.122 million library project, relocating the Clinton facility from the Jacobs Highway to West Pitts Street, about three blocks from Uptown Clinton.
“This will be a great addition that you will be so proud to have in your community,” she said.
On a 1.3 acre tract, the 11,000 sq ft library will be built through proceeds from the Capital Projects Sales Tax, approved by a majority of Laurens County voters in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. It is one of 16 community projects funded by the extra penny sales tax, paid by residents and visitors alike, and a Laurens County bond using the tax proceeds to pay off the debt. The tax sunsets in 8 years, but can be renewed with a new set of projects through another positive countywide vote.
Barksdale said one important part of the Clinton Library project is that the building is all one level, with an open concept floor plan. That makes it easier for the 5-person staff at a central location to monitor all areas.
Finally, Barksdale said, children will have a dedicated space in the Clinton Library for Thursday afternoon story times. That lack of space is one of the main drawbacks from the library’s current location, in a small storefront in a shopping center (adjacent to Ace Hardware in Clinton).
Barksdale said young adult readers will have a space they can call their own. The Library also will have 2 study rooms with Smartboards, a STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) dedicated area with equipment provided through a Duke Energy grant, a meeting room to accommodate 100 people, a drive-through and a reading garden.
Barksdale said if she can get approval for two additional employees, the Clinton Library will be able to be open during lunch and will have Saturday hours. She said great care was given to choosing construction materials that will last over time.
Low bid is from Solid Structures, out of West Columbia, and the $3.122 million bid is lowest of six bids of up to $3.8 million. The CPST sets aside $4.3 million for the new library project.
The Laurens County Council has accepted the low bid for this project (all the projects are listed in a CPST area of the county website).
Council Member Gary Kuykendall commended Barksdale and the Library Study Committee for the building’s design - “this is (a library) that looks so welcoming,” he said.
“I commend your hard work,” said Council Member Robbie Neal. "I like the idea that kids can walk from the neighborhood and do projects (at the library). There’s Vance Park (nearby) where the cheerleaders practice, this is a place they can go and share. Everyone says ‘we don’t have anything for kids’ and now we do.”
Barksdale said there are 300 children signed up for a summer reading club, which recently had its first activity, a performance by the Columbia Marionette Theatre. “Last year, 700 people participated,” she said, “and we are hoping to beat that number.”
The Clinton City Council also approved a bid for resurfacing of tennis courts and pickleball court at the Clinton YMCA funded by a $57,500 grant (JC Tennis Courts, LLC), heard about two Police Department promotions, changed its upcoming workshop meeting from June 19 to June 26 so it would not conflict with the Juneteenth holiday, received information about Habitat for Humanity and Lush Acre Farms, and gave final approval to an ordinance regarding overall public trees maintenance and the City Forester’s duties and enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.