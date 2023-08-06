Studio 55 opened on the historic Laurens Square on May 24. After a few short months, owner Kylie Sturgill will open doors for classes on August 14.
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce celebrated with an official ribbon cutting last week.
Sturgill decided that she wanted to open a dance studio for the Laurens community within the past five years, after dancing for over 20 years herself.
"My mom originally put me in a dance class when I was 3 years old, and I just took off with it. I never stopped! I did every single style, competed and traveled all across the United States," Sturgill said. "Then I found Laurens County and thought it would be the perfect place to provide dance for the community."
The company offers classes at three different levels: Mini, Junior and Senior. Minis are ages 2-5 and can take classes in Pre-Ballet, Ballet/Tap Combo, Tiny Tumble and Preschool Hiphop. Juniors are ages 6-11 and can take classes in Elementary Hiphop, Contemporary 1, Triple Threat, Pre-Pointe/Pointe, Tumble 2, Cheer/Hiphop, Ballet/Tap, Ballet/Tap/Jazz Combo and Intro to Tumble.
Seniors are ages 12-18 and can take classes in Middle/High School Hiphop, Triple Threat, Pre-Pointe/Pointe, Contemporary 2, Tumble 3, Tap/Hiphop and Ballet/Jazz. Specific age requirements for each type of dance is listed on the company's website.
The classes labeled "Triple Threat" include a combination of acting, singing and dancing and are catered to those who are "interested in performing plays or musical theater," according to the company's website.
Specific information regarding the time for each class can be found at studio55sc.com and is distributed at the beginning of each competition season. Tuition for classes depends on the length of the class; 30-minute classes are $45/month, 45-minute classes are $55/month and 1-hour long classes are $65/month.
While unable to compete, those above the age of 18 can still get active and dance at Studio 55 with their Combination Class. This class combines dance and fitness for adults in the area at $40/month.
"We do something different each week, whether that's yoga, jazz class, pilates, tap class,..." Sturgill explained. "It's a combination of everything."
Sturgill wants everyone to feel welcome to take classes at Studio 55. This desire is what caused her to choose the name "Studio 55." She wanted a "modern name" for the studio that allowed both boys and girls to feel welcome to attend classes. Additionally, the "55" in the name came from her wanting the Laurens area to be represented.
Those interested in what the studio has to offer can follow them on Facebook at "Studio 55," follow them on Instagram @studio55sc or visit their website at studio55sc.com.
"Dance has always been my passion and I have always wanted to share my love for it with others while making it a fun, safe and affordable environment for everyone," Sturgill said. "We believe that each child possesses positivity to change the world, and they can do that throughout dance by building character and learning discipline, confidence and bravery all within the walls of our studio. We learn what it is like to sometimes achieve and sometimes fail, and we think that discipline, perseverance, victory and the rare setback encourages students to conquer and strive to the best of their ability."
Studio 55 is located at 108 E. Public Square, Laurens, SC 29360.
