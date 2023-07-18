The Burton Center Foundation and the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs board recently announced the 9th Annual “Cruisin’ for a Cause Boat Run” will be held Saturday, August 12 (rain date - August 19) on beautiful Lake Greenwood.
The purpose of the boat run is to bring awareness of people with disabilities and special needs in Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties and funding to help them.
There will be great prizes, food, entertainment and camaraderie. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at any of the five stops on Lake Greenwood. Last boat in at Camp Fellowship at 3:30 p.m. Live auction begins at 4:00 p.m.
Register at any of the five stops on the day of the event, including Break on the Lake, Harris Landing, Camp Fellowship, Lighthouse RV Park & Marina, or Skipper’s on Lake Greenwood.
For more information, contact Burton Center for Disabilities and Special Needs or Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs or by calling (864) 942-8900 or (864) 683-5625.
