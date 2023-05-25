The District 56 Board of Trustees is one reading and approval vote away from authorizing a $30,617,980 budget for FY 2023-24.
Trustees approved the document unanimously at their May 22 regular monthly meeting. They also recognized success: the Clinton High and Middle School Science Olympiad Teams couldn’t be there because they were traveling back from representing South Carolina (again) at the National Science Olympiad; the CHS Baseball Team, Upper State Champions, couldn’t be there because they were practicing for the State Championship game, which they won the following evening (5-4 over Hanahan); CHS Golf, Boys’ Tennis and Track & Field Teams were there to honor their student-athletes for many successes, winning region and county championships, making the playoffs, and sending qualifiers to the State Meet.
The school board also has recognized the award-winning Academic Bowl Teams of Clinton High and Middle Schools.
The recognition comes as the academic year is winding down - on May 31 Clinton High conducts Senior Night followed by a celebratory fireworks show shot at the Red Devils’ campus, and the next morning (10 a.m. June 1) CHS graduates the Class of 2023.
The high school also will conduct a National Letter of Intent Signing Day for any athletes who have not had a college-signing yet, after school on May 30.
Also that day, the senior breakfast, senior walk-through of elementary schools, and the academic banquet are planned for the district.
In other business, the board gave final reading to the 2024-25 calendar, approved a board meeting schedule for 2023-24 (no meeting in July), and approved Biology and Advanced Placement Biology textbooks.
But the proposed budget - a 6.7% increase over the current budget - was the main order of business; it already had been presented to the board in a work session. The board was told more than 80% of the budget increase goes to salaries, which for teachers are paid by the State with local districts’ supplements approved by school boards.
Balancing the District 56 budget does not require a property tax increase. Government bodies in South Carolina are allowed to increase spending to the rate of inflation, but not beyond (except in high-growth areas) without a referendum.
The proposed budget puts $14.5 million toward debt service. One more reading is needed, with a positive board vote, in order for the document to become effective on July 1.
The next Board meeting: June 26, 7:30 p.m. in the Clinton High School auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.