The O'Dell Corporation recently announced a generous donation of $10,000 to provide 'Back to School' supplies to students at Ware Shoals Primary School. This initiative aims to ensure that every student in grades 5K through 4th will have the necessary tools for a successful 2023-24 school year.
Recognizing the vital role education plays in shaping successful futures, O'Dell CEO & President, John Stroud, expressed the corporation's commitment to supporting local students. "At the O'Dell Corporation, we firmly believe that the key to success lies in having the proper tools and resources," said Stroud. "By providing the essentials needed for learning, we aim to empower each student at Ware Shoals Primary School and enable them to start the new school year prepared and confident."
The impact of this donation reaches far beyond the immediate benefits for students. As many of these young individuals will one day return to the community as business leaders, teachers, scientists, and thinkers, O'Dell Corporation is proud to contribute to their educational journey. By investing in the youth of Ware Shoals, the corporation aims to foster a flourishing community that will continue to grow and thrive.
With a rich history of 78 years in the Ware Shoals area, the O'Dell Corporation remains dedicated to the betterment of the community. Its associates actively engage in various civic activities, and the corporation holds deep pride in the local teachers, administrators, and the children.
Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Fay Sprouse, Superintendent of Ware Shoals School District 51, stated "O'Dell has been a steadfast supporter of students in our district for many years, and we sincerely appreciate their investment in the education of our youth. This generous donation will alleviate the financial burden on families as their children return to school."
