The driver of a 2010 Lexus SUV has died from injuries sustained in a crash on Greenpond Road at approximately 2:21pm on April 22, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The driver of a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on Greenpond Road when they struck the Lexus SUV that was attempting to turn into a private drive, said Bolt.
The driver of the truck was injured and transported by EMS to an area hospital. The driver of the Lexus SUV was injured and transported by EMS to an area hospital where they later died, said Bolt.
Both drivers were the sole occupants in their vehicles.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Carol Ann Honeycutt, 63, of Gray Court.
This crash is under investigation by the SCHP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.