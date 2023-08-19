One person is dead after a single vehicle crash on Greenpond Road near Heartland Court around 6:30pm on Saturday night, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.
The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet HHR was traveling west on Greenpond Road. The driver of the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the center line and ran off the roadway. The driver then overcorrected again, causing the vehicle to cross back over the roadway before striking a tree.
According to Ridgeway, the driver of the vehicle died at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
The crash is under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.
