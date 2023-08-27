One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 76 near Hickory Tavern around 8:49pm on Saturday night, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The driver of a 2003 Dodge SUV was traveling west on Hwy 76 when they ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then traveled off the left side of the road before overturning and striking a tree, said Bolt.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and is the deceased. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bailey Williamson identified the victim as Dakota Gilstrap, a 22-year-old male from Honea Path.
The crash is under investigation by the SCHP.
