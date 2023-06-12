The driver of a motorcycle died on Saturday afternoon after a collision with a truck around 4pm on South Frontage Road in Fountain Inn, near Gnatt Trail, according to SCHP LCpl Nick Pye.
The fatality victim was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on South Frontage Road. The driver of a 2006 Freightliner box truck was traveling south on South Frontage Road.
According to Pye, the driver of the truck attempted to turn left into a private drive when they were struck by the motorcycle.
The driver of the truck was not injured. A passenger on the motorcycle was injured and transported to a local hospital.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bailey Williamson identified the victim as Michael McKinney Jr., a 62-year-old male from Gray Court.
This crash is under investigation by the SCHP.
