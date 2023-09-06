The first meeting of the City of Laurens Board of Zoning Appeals was supposed to happen on Tuesday but, there was one issue — they couldn’t meet due to an oversight.
The problem dealt with the eligibility rules of being a part of the board. In order to serve on the board, you have to live within the city limits of Laurens.
Unfortunately, most of the members do not live in the city limits.
In March, Council approved a motion granting Eric Delgado, the City Administrator, the authority to restructure city boards and commissions. Following the approval, the City began accepting applications from citizens looking to contribute to the community.
The City of Laurens hosted a workshop on June 13 to allow council members to review applications received from citizens interested in serving on the city's boards and commissions.
Later in June, Laurens City Council approved five members to the Board of Zoning Appeals, including Blake Davis, Spurgeon Reeder, Barton Holmes, Madge Byrd and Will Prescott.
The City had five applicants for this board and filled five seats.
In the future, there may be revisions to the rule that someone must live within the city limits to be members of the board.
The City of Laurens is looking for people to have certain talents pertaining to each board they’re a part of. For zoning appeals, they would like to have someone who is knowledgeable about law and city zoning.
The city is looking to reset the board and are accepting applications for qualified candidates.
The link to apply is https://www.cityoflaurenssc.com/_files/ugd/2463ad_6b76a5e3f5514c5eb1f87998a064d1bc.pdf.
