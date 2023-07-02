Clinton, SC – The American Legion Auxiliary’s (ALA) Palmetto Girls State program announced its elected constitutional officers for its 76TH session.
The group of rising high school seniors were selected to attend the week-long leadership and citizenship program based on their leadership skills and involvement in their schools. Elected by a group of more than 630 of their peers, the following delegates celebrated their inauguration on Friday, June 16 at the South Carolina State House alongside many of their official SC counterparts.
ALA Palmetto Girls State 2023 Constitutional Officers:
- Governor: Brandi Williams of Easley, SC (Easley High School)
- Lieutenant Governor: Genesis Jones of Lexington, SC (White Knoll High School)
- Secretary of State: Noel Gaskins of Fort Mill, SC (Catawba Ridge High School)
- Attorney General: Dominique Quinonez of Moore, SC (James F. Byrnes High School)
- State Treasurer: Jane Bailey of Wando, SC (Hanahan High School)
- Commissioner of Agriculture: Cait Moody of Hartsville, SC (McBee High School)
- Comptroller General: Leilah Hill of Blythewood, SC (Ridge View High School)
- Superintendent of Education: Haley Lister of Woodruff, SC (James F. Byrnes High School)
- Adjutant General: Jess James of Orangeburg, SC (Orangeburg High School for Health Professions)
“Each year, we are blown away by the talent and leadership of our delegates and this year was no exception,” said Sabra Denny, Director of ALA Palmetto Girls State. “We are proud of all that our Girls Staters in this 76TH session accomplished and we are confident they will go back into their communities and make a lasting impact in their schools and beyond.”
This year’s session of Palmetto Girls State began on Sunday, June 11 and culminated with a joint inauguration and parade with Palmetto Boys State at the South Carolina State House on Friday, June 16. This year’s ALA Palmetto Girls State Session was held at Presbyterian College in Clinton.
Throughout the week, delegates experience governmental procedure by simulating political campaigns, elections and the political process. All students are divided into groups called “cities” and then create local governments, devise political party platforms, and ultimately elect a House of Representatives, Senate and constitutional officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.